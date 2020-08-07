Olson Homers, Fiers Gets 1st Win As A's Sweep Rangers Matt Olson homered to back Mike Fiers' first win of the season and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 on Thursday for their sixth straight victory and a series sweep.

'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.