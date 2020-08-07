GRASS VALLEY (CBS 13) — A Nevada County restaurant that refused to stop indoor dining was vandalized with curse words and anti-Trump messages.

The messages were painted in bright red and white on the windows on Old Town Cafe. The owners there have been outspoken about freedom of choice for weeks. They even have a sign on their door right that says they will not follow orders from the health department or the governor.

READ MORE: 3 Nevada County Restaurants Defy Public Health Closure Notices By Offering Dine-In Service

Regardless of what sparked this, many in Grass Valley say it was wrong.

“In and of itself, that’s just violent even though you may not be hitting somebody, bad words like that are violence,” said Deborah Chong.

The owners of Old Town Cafe have openly violated health orders in the past by allowing indoor dining. Signs on their door argue against masks and social distancing requirements. But in the comments on their Facebook page, they say they have “always complied with health guidelines and will continue. the health and safety of our employees and customers is our 1st priority.”

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Simone Schwinn said she agrees with the outrage against the cafe, but not the way it was expressed.

“So the sentiments I understand. It’s probably some frustrated youth. I don’t think the youth are being heard at all,” she said.

Schwinn is a fellow business owner, who said she displays Black Lives Matter signs in her shop window.

“So I wouldn’t, in reverse, want someone with the opposite philosophical and political leanings to vandalize my shop, so I don’t think it’s very effective,” she said.

Old Town Cafe is one of several restaurants in Nevada County that have openly defied the rules, enough to face closure and fines. This despite efforts in Grass Valley to encourage and enable outdoor dining by shutting the street in front of the cafe down.

READ MORE: Yuba City, Grass Valley Close Streets To Allow For Outdoor Dining, Shopping

CBS 13 reached out to the Nevada County health department, asking if Old Town Cafe had been following the rules recently in regards to mask-wearing and outdoor dining. They did not respond.