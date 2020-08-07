BERRY CREEK (CBS13) – A dispute over a property line in Berry Creek resulted in two people dead from gunshot wounds, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

A caller reported the shooting to authorities just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said Berry Creek resident Scott Haliburton, 40, was located by responding deputies along Spence Way. Haliburton was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Pia, 51, was identified by a witness as the shooter and had lived in a property adjacent to Haliburton, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pia was located in his home dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the dispute between Pia and Haliburton escalated to the point that both victims shot at each other.

Investigators said Haliburton died from a gunshot wound suffered during the shooting and Pia died at his property from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said one witness told authorities that Pia died by suicide in his home. Investigators did not confirm if it was a murder-suicide but said the investigation is ongoing and additional witnesses are being sought.

Search warrants were obtained for both of their residences and authorities uncovered evidence including video surveillance, a honey butane oil lab, guns and large quantities of marijuana.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.