SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State’s football season has officially been postponed to spring 2021.

On Friday, the Big Sky Conference announced that it’s pushing the season to next year.

The decision was made due to coronavirus concerns.

The Big Sky Conference announce today that it will postpone the league portion of the schedule to the spring of 2021. https://t.co/V9lAPneXQx — Sac State Football (@SacHornetsFB) August 7, 2020

“We recognize just how meaningful these opportunities are to the student-athletes, coaches, and staff throughout our conference, and empathize that they won’t be able to compete this fall for a Big Sky championship,” said Andy Feinstein, chair of the Big Sky Presidents’ Council, in a statement.

Sac State and 10 schools are part of the conference.

Big Sky’s decision only affects conference games, but officials say they are still reviewing the situation regarding non-conference play.

UC Davis is considered an affiliate member; their primary conference, Big West, has yet to decide on postponing the season. However, with Big Sky’s decision as well as other schools out of their conference postponing games, UC Davis’ season has been significantly shortened.