SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento family is still picking up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home in the middle of the night, narrowly missing a sleeping 11-year-old boy.

CBS13’s Dina Kupfer spoke to the family today who says they believe they know who did it, but no arrests have been made.



“Every time I walk in that room I cry, thinking that I was so close to losing my 11-year-old boy,” Lisa Yang said.

Yang said she is still shaken after a driver plowed their car through their Sacramento home in the middle of the night one week ago.

The car came within inches of the sleeping boy’s head.

The unidentified driver left the scene in a pickup truck.

“Why did you do this?” Yang said. “You should take responsibility for it, you shouldn’t run away.”

The Yangs captured photos and video of the scene immediately after the crash. We have blurred all faces because police haven’t named any suspects, nor have any arrests been made.

But, Yang said the person she believes is responsible has since messaged her on Facebook claiming they have no memory of that night and apologized for the whole situation. The Facebook user even wrote that they turned themself into police.

CBS13 reached out to the Sacramento Police, but they would only tell us this investigation is ongoing.

“My oldest son saw who’s the driver, who came out from the car, but that’s still not good enough for the cop,” Yang said.

Yang said she believes the reason her case is taking so long is because no one was seriously hurt, but there are psychological injuries all of her family is now dealing with.

“I feel lost, I feel like traumatized,” Yang said. “I haven’t seen my kids, my kids haven’t been home ever since that night.”

The family’s sanctuary was shattered – now they just want whomever is responsible to be held accountable.

“I want justice to be served to my family,” Yang said.