YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A search of a Yuba City man’s car and residence has him facing several weapons- and drug-related charges, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.
Authorities said Ruben Rodriguez was booked into the Sutter County Jail but was able to make bail and is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of Sept. 8. Some of the charges he faces include possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of stolen property, and possession of an illegal firearm
Rodriguez was contacted by officers and his vehicle searched in the area of Heather Drive east of Stable Lane.
Authorities said they located over 150 grams of heroin, .79 grams of cocaine, 117 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, a gun and a large number of other prescription pills that were not prescribed to Rodriguez.
After a search warrant was obtained for Rodriguez’s apartment on Lincoln Road, officers located another handgun, 15 round magazines, speed loaders for a 38-special handgun, more prescription pills not prescribed to Rodriguez, more oxycodone hydrochloride pills, and stolen property, the sheriff’s office said.
