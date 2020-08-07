WOODLAND (CBS13) – Two Woodland residents are accused of attempting to fraudulently cash benefit checks sent to the family of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in 2008, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Dawn Faulk, 50, faces charges of identity theft, possession of methamphetamine and heroin and for filing a false/fraudulent insurance claim, authorities said. Jensen Faulk, 61, faces charges of conspiracy to commit identity theft and possession of meth.

Investigators said the benefit checks belonged to and were mailed to family members of Deputy Tony Diaz who was killed in June 2008.

A search warrant was served in the 200 block of Palm Avenue in Woodland where the two suspects were located.

Investigators said several fraudulent credit cards, stolen mail, and false identification cards were discovered with the meth and two of the stolen checks in the name of Tony Diaz.