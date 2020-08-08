A's Hold Off Astros In 13th Inning For Seventh Straight WinMarcus Semien singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 13th in a game that matched the longest this season with baseball's new extra-innings rule, and the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Homer Happy: Dodgers Pummel Samardzija, Giants 7-2Mookie Betts homered for the first time at Dodger Stadium, and Max Muncy, Will Smith and Edwin Ríos went deep to help Los Angeles defeat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Friday night.

Minus Stars, Nets Clinch Playoff Spot In Victory Over KingsCaris LeVert scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen added 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the patchwork Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff berth by beating the Sacramento Kings 119-106 on Friday.

A's Players, Staff Support Coach Ryan Christenson After Gesture, No PenaltyMajor League Baseball has been in touch with the Oakland Athletics about their bench coach making a gesture that appeared to be a Nazi salute following a win over the Texas Rangers.