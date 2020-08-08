Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Three people were arrested in a large marijuana bust in Modesto on Friday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said they confiscated around 2,000 pot plants and 300 pounds of processed marijuana. Three firearms and ammunition were also recovered.
Multiple marijuana eradication warrants were served in the 500 block of El Roya Avenue.
The three arrested individuals were taken into custody after attempting to run away, authorities said. They face charges of illegal cultivation of marijuana, running a drug house, and fleeing from deputies.
In addition to the arrests, authorities said 17 people received citations for marijuana cultivation for their assistance in the harvesting.