VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A parolee arrested in Vacaville led officers on a car and foot chase in a stolen vehicle that caught fire after he collided with a tree, authorities said.

Eligio Nunez, 41, of Hayward, was booked into Solano County Jail where he faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, evasion and violation of his post release community supervision and probation terms, police said.

Authorities said they spotted Nunez driving the stolen vehicle just after 4 p.m. along Browns Valley Road. Nunez allegedly sped away when he noticed the officer near him.

Police said Nunez turned onto Shelton Lane, which was a dead-end, and he spun out on gravel before careening into a tree.

At this point, Nunez took off running but was eventually captured by the officer and taken into custody.

vaca stolen car fire Photo courtesy of the Vacaville Police Department from the arrest of Eligio Nunez, 41, who allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen car that caught fire

As more officers arrived, bystanders alerted them to the stolen vehicle being fully engulfed in flames.

Vacaville police said firefighters responded to put out the flames before structures in the area were threatened.