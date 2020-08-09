Comments
ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after three people were shot overnight in the Arden-Arcade area, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced on Sunday.
Investigators said the victims, all in their 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their identities were not released.
The shooting happened just before 1:45 a.m. in the area of Howe Avenue and Delma Way.
No one has been arrested and information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.
Any witnesses to the shooting are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department.