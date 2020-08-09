Slater Homers Twice As Giants Down Kershaw, Dodgers 5-4Austin Slater had his first multi-homer game, Johnny Cueto took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Saturday night.

Semien Delivers Again Vs Astros; A's Win 8th In RowMarcus Semien homered in the first after hitting a walk-off single to end a 13-inning win 15 hours earlier, and the A's beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory.

A's Hold Off Astros In 13th Inning For Seventh Straight WinMarcus Semien singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 13th in a game that matched the longest this season with baseball's new extra-innings rule, and the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Homer Happy: Dodgers Pummel Samardzija, Giants 7-2Mookie Betts homered for the first time at Dodger Stadium, and Max Muncy, Will Smith and Edwin Ríos went deep to help Los Angeles defeat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Friday night.