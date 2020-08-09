Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man who led authorities on a chase after pointing a gun at an officer was arrested after crashing on Saturday evening, the Stockton Police Department said.
Cesar Miranda, 30, faces charges related to brandishing his weapon, evading, and other weapons and traffic charges.
On officer driving an unmarked car spotted Miranda driving recklessly at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Eight Street and Nightingale Lane, the department said.
When the officer pulled up next to the vehicle, Miranda allegedly pointed a gun at the officer and took off leading a short chase.
Miranda then reportedly crashed and led authorities on a short foot chase before being detained.