Astros, A's Clear Benches, Empty Seats; Oakland Wins 9th StraightBenches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland's 7-2 victory over the Astros on Sunday, with tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.

Pollock, Betts Launch 3-Run Homers, Dodgers Beat Giants 6-2AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday.

Slater Homers Twice As Giants Down Kershaw, Dodgers 5-4Austin Slater had his first multi-homer game, Johnny Cueto took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Saturday night.

Semien Delivers Again Vs Astros; A's Win 8th In RowMarcus Semien homered in the first after hitting a walk-off single to end a 13-inning win 15 hours earlier, and the A's beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory.