Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The director of the California Department of Public Health is resigning, according to reports from the Sacramento Bee on Sunday.
Dr. Sonia Angell frequently appeared alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom during his coronavirus news conferences
Angell was a crucial figure in formulating the state’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
No reason was given for her sudden departure, which comes five months into the pandemic.
Newsom appointed Angell director of the state health department in September of 2019.
Angell’s resignation follows a technical glitch just last week that caused a lag in coronavirus test information reported by the state.
Interesting! Not enough toilet paper to wipe this one clean. They new about the data problem well before the news briefing last Monday. Other health officials notified those in charge on July 25th. Why has Newsom not been available for questions all week. Hiding from this is like trying to hide from the fact that is a pandemic. All this BS is causing so many more problems. It is not getting better, but worse. I have said again and again why can’t GOVERNORS be more like A. Cuomo? However, elected officials don’t learn from others not even from their own mistakes. And to add insult to injury we have Trump passing make shift, bogus executive orders–like they will help.