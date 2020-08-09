State Health Department Director Sonia Angell Resigns, Reports SayThe director of the California Department of Public Health is resigning, according to reports on Sunday.

'We've Got This': Family Prepares For School Year Of Distance Learning"I mean, honestly, as tough as it is, this is time we'll never get back so we're super grateful to be able to have the time," said Tegan Knifton.

Injured Elderly Couple Saved By Helicopter After Being Chased By Cow In Solano CountyA helicopter had to be called to the rescue after an elderly couple fell while being chased by a cow in Solano County on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Wildlife Rescues Urge People To Clean Up Fishing Lines As More Animals Get TangledThe Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn posted multiple pictures over the last few days of two geese with lines painfully wrapped around their feet. Another goose had swallowed a fishing hook.