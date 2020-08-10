Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) — The Folsom Pro Rodeo’s 60th anniversary celebration is being postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers announced the delay on Monday, noting that the precautionary measures against COVID-19 made holding the event not possible.
“It is clear that throughout 2020 there will be cautionary measures in place regarding public gatherings,” said Joe Gagliardi, CEO of the Greater Folsom Partnership, in a statement.
The event would have been held on Labor Day weekend.
Now, the celebration will be pushed to July 2-4, 2021.