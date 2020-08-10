MODESTO (CBS13) – Stanislaus County officials report that in 2019 homelessness in the county increased by 9.6 percent or 184 people.

There are a total of 2,107 people, including 207 children, who experienced homelessness in Stanislaus County from January 2018 to January 2019, according to a statement issued Monday by Stanislaus County officials.

The majority of homeless people in the most recent count was found in the cities of Modesto and Turlock, the county reports The count was gathered through a questionnaire of people who were both sheltered and unsheltered.

“This is vitally important information for our communities”, said Kathy Harwell, Director of the Stanislaus County Community Services Agency. “We now know more about the homeless and their needs which helps us deliver more efficient and effective services.”

Here are some key findings of the survey:

• 803 individuals slept in emergency shelters, a 21% increase from 2019

• 217 individuals slept in transitional housing, a 25% increase from 2019

• 207 households included children

• 380 individuals reported a serious mental illness while 397 reported a substance abuse

disorder

• 704 individuals reported being on EBT/food stamps

• 110 veterans reported homelessness

• 80% of individuals became homeless in Stanislaus County

The count helps service providers, policymakers, and the local government to better understand the issues facing those experiencing homelessness.

A total of 310 volunteers conducted the survey.