Trout Homers Twice, Helps Angels Rally To 10-9 Win Over A'sMike Trout hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early five-run deficit to snap Oakland's nine-game winning streak with a 10-9 victory Monday night.

McCullers Throws 7 Scoreless, Astros Beat Giants 6-4Lance McCullers Jr. pitched no-hit ball into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa drove in two runs each and the Houston Astros snapped a five-game skid with a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Report: Pac-12 Conference Set To Cancel 2020 Football Season Due To COVID-19 PandemicThe Pac-12 Conference is reportedly set to cancel the upcoming 2020 football season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Astros, A's Clear Benches, Empty Seats; Oakland Wins 9th StraightBenches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland's 7-2 victory over the Astros on Sunday, with tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.