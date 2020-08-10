CBS Sacramento APP:Download the updated CBS Sacramento app for the latest features.
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:South Lake Tahoe News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man died after a boating incident in South Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon.

According to Fire Chief Clive Savacool, two adult males became separated from their boat about a mile and a half offshore around 3:40 p.m. One of the victims, Savacool said, was severely injured.

Multiple agencies responded and found the first victim and their boat immediately, but could not locate the second man. Approximately 45 minutes later, crews found the second victim and attempted life-saving measures. Officials say the second victim died from his injuries.

The first victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, officials said.

