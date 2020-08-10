ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a vehicle fire in Roseville Monday evening.

According to police spokesperson Rob Baquera, Roseville Fire responded to the vehicle fire and surrounding vegetation fire around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The fire started in the area of Wheat Field Court. It grew to about 4 acres and has been contained.

While investigating the vehicle, officials determined an occupant inside had died, Baquera said.

Police have not identified the occupant of the vehicle and say the circumstances around the incident are unclear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 916-746-1059.

A separate brush fire broke out just after the vehicle fire, Roseville Fire said. Firefighters say a brush fire near Fieldstone Court, about a mile from Wheat Field Court, was reported around 5:45 p.m. That fire grew to be about 65 acres and has been contained.