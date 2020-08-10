ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A vegetation fire burned approximately 65 acres near a Roseville neighborhood Monday evening.
Roseville Fire says the brush fire started around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Fieldstone Court. Crews contained the fire by 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters from Roseville Fire, Cal Fire NEU, Rocklin, Lincoln and South Placer Fire contained this fire and will be mopping up hot spots throughout the area.
No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.
A separate fire about a mile away in the area of Wheat Field Court was reported around 5:20 p.m. That fire burned approximately four acres. Police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a vehicle fire in that area.
