Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Multiple agencies are fighting an active brush fire near Roseville.
The fire reportedly started in the areas of Wheat Field Court and Fieldstone Court near homes. It has burned in the grassy area toward Duluth Ave. and Nichols Dr.
It’s unclear how large the fire is at this time.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
Roseville Fire and outside agencies on scene of an active brush fire near Fieldstone Court. pic.twitter.com/wOUGToA7te
— Roseville Fire (@RSVL_Fire) August 11, 2020
This is a developing story.