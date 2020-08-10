CBS Sacramento APP:Download the updated CBS Sacramento app for the latest features.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Placer County, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Multiple agencies are fighting an active brush fire near Roseville.

The fire reportedly started in the areas of Wheat Field Court and Fieldstone Court near homes. It has burned in the grassy area toward Duluth Ave. and Nichols Dr.

It’s unclear how large the fire is at this time.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply