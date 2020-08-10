SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire in Sutter County between Pleasant Grove Road and Natomas Road Monday afternoon.
The fire burned near the Sutter-Sacramento County line on Fifield Road. Firefighters contained the fire to 10 acres and say multiple outbuildings were destroyed.
No injuries have been reported. Officials say main residences in the area remained intact.
Crews will remain on the scene to mop-up.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
