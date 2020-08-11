Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm grass fire near Discovery Park on Tuesday morning.
Sacramento Fire crews report that the fire, which started a little before 7 a.m., is burning near Garden Highway and Truxel Road.
Incident info: A 2-alarm grass fire is currently burning near Garden Highway and Truxel Rd. Resources are working to contain the fire. No injuries have been reported. The incident began at 6:50AM. pic.twitter.com/MLSKj6jAJW
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 11, 2020
No injuries have been reported at this point, firefighters say.
It’s unclear if any structures are threatened.
More information to come.
We smelled this directly downwind of the fire before 6:00 a.m. and saw a column of brown smoke just east of Truxel to words the American River by 8:45. We still smell smoke at 9:30 a.m. but it is now dispersing some in the wind.