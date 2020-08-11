HOUSTON (AP) – Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Austin Slater singled off Cy Sneed (0-3) to start the 10th and send Wilmer Flores to third after he started on second under the new extra-innings rules. Crawford then followed with his grounder to center field to score Flores.

Trevor Gott (1-0) walked one in a scoreless ninth for the win and Tyler Rogers struck out two in a perfect 10th for his first save.

An RBI single by Darin Ruf off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth tied it at 6-all.

Crawford’s hit capped a furious rally in the late innings for San Francisco. Houston led by 4 with two outs in the seventh when former Astro Hunter Pence hit a three-run pinch-hit homer off Blake Taylor to cut the lead to 6-5. It was the first home run this season for Pence, who was 2 for 32 before the blast to right field.

Flores also homered for the Giants, who snapped a six-game losing streak to the Astros.

Alex Bregman homered for the Astros as they lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Houston got a win in Monday’s opener after losing five straight, capped by a 7-2 defeat at Oakland on Sunday that was marred by a benches-clearing brawl. Hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine on Tuesday for his role in the incident and what MLB said was: “inciting and escalating the conflict between the two clubs.”

Oakland outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine for charging the Astros dugout toward Cintrón. Laureano is appealing his suspension, but Cintrón accepted his and began serving it Tuesday night.

San Francisco starter Tyler Anderson yielded five hits and four runs while walking three in five innings.

Houston rookie Brandon Bielak allowed six hits and two runs in five innings in his second major league start after making two relief appearances.

Flores gave the Giants a 1-0 lead with a homer in the second.

Martín Maldonado doubled with one out in the second to score Kyle Tucker, who had tripled, and tie it at 1-all.

Josh Reddick hit a two RBI double to center field with two outs that Mike Yastrzemski almost caught, but instead deflected, to make it 3-1.

There were no outs in the third when Bregman sent a fastball from Anderson to left field to extend the lead to 4-1.

Alex Dickerson hit an RBI single to center field with two outs in the fifth to cut the lead to 4-2.

Myles Straw hit a run-scoring single down the third base line with two outs in the sixth and Jose Altuve followed with a single that sent home another run to make it 6-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 2B/INF Donovan Solano was held out of the lineup as a precaution after he experienced some abdominal soreness following Monday’s game, manager Gabe Kapler said. Solano is batting .458 with a home run and 15 RBIs. Kapler said they’ll evaluate him on Wednesday to see if he can return.

Astros: OF George Springer missed his fifth game with a strained right wrist, but was Houston’s runner on second base in the 10th inning. Manager Dusty Baker said Springer would likely start on Friday, but could be in the lineup Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will start for Houston when the series wraps up on Wednesday night. Greinke allowed five hits in six scoreless innings in his last start but did not factor in the decision in a 3-2 loss to the Athletics in 13 innings.

The Giants have yet to announce their starter for Wednesday.

