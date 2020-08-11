WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS13) – Joe Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
This comes as no surprise after Biden, the Democratic White House nominee, was photographed at a July 28 press conference holding notes with Harris’ name was scrawled across the top, followed by five talking points: “Do not hold grudges.” “Campaigned with me & Jill.” “Talented.” “Great help to campaign.” “Great respect for her.”
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.
Biden has praised Harris publicly and said that he’s thought highly of her personally and professionally after she became close to his late son, Beau Biden, when both were state attorneys general.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom heaped praise on Bide for choosing Harris as his running mate.
“Principled. Brilliant. Compassionate. Empathetic. Honest. The perfect choice for [Joe Biden],” Newsom tweeted.
Those are all observations Biden has made about Harris before. But they take on new significance following a recent Politico report that one of Biden’s closest friends and a co-chair of his vice presidential vetting committee, former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, still harbors concerns about Harris’ tough debate stage performance and that she hasn’t expressed regret.
The comments attributed to Dodd have drawn condemnation, especially from influential Democratic women who maintain that Harris is being held to a standard that wouldn’t apply to a man running for president.
