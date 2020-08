Crawford's RBI In 10th Lifts Giants Over Astros 7-6Brandon Crawford's RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Barnes Leads Kings To Another Win Over Pelicans, 112-106Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter, and the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-106 on Tuesday night.

Astros Coach Gets 20-Game Suspension, A’s Laureano 6 After Benches-Clearing BrawlHouston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, while Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine.

President Donald Trump Slams College Football Cancellations As 'A Tragic Mistake'The President weighed in with his thoughts on the rumors swirling about the potential cancellation of the college football season.