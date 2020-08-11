CBS Sacramento APP:Download the updated CBS Sacramento app for the latest features.
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two families have been displaced after a fire at a North Highlands apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Firefighters first responded to the scene along Walerga Road a little before 6 a.m. and found one unit of a four-plex heavily involved.

The fire was knocked down. No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear how many other units may have been damaged, but at least two families have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

