SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On Tuesday, Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

Soon after, current and former political figures took to social media to congratulate Harris, an Oakland, California native, on becoming the pick for vice president.

Governor Gavin Newsom Tweeted that Harris the perfect choice.

Principled. Brilliant. Compassionate. Empathetic. Honest. The perfect choice for @JoeBiden. That’s @KamalaHarris. Let’s go win this. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 11, 2020

President Trump less than two weeks ago said that Sen. Kamala Harris would be a “fine choice.”

Trump made the comment in response to a question about veepstakes as he was leaving the White House on July 29.

Asked how he’d rate Harris as a vice president, Trump said, “I think she’d be a fine choice, Kamala Harris. She’d be a fine choice.”

In late July, @realDonaldTrump said @KamalaHarris would be "a fine choice" as Biden's running mate. pic.twitter.com/QxrXjeiejI — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) August 11, 2020

Former president Bill Clinton and wife, Hillary, chimed in. Bill called Harris a great partner, while Hillary said Harris would be a strong partner to Biden.

This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden make a strong team. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 11, 2020

I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020

Ambassador Rice chimed in to say she’ll do her “utmost” help them win.

My warmest congratulations to ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020

The NAACP called the nomination a “defining moment in U.S. history.”

https://twitter.com/NAACP/status/1293285730651910148