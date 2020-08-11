  • CBS13On Air

By Cameron Glenn
Filed Under:Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On Tuesday, Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

Soon after, current and former political figures took to social media to congratulate Harris, an Oakland, California native, on becoming the pick for vice president.

Governor Gavin Newsom Tweeted that Harris the perfect choice.

President Trump less than two weeks ago said that Sen. Kamala Harris would be a “fine choice.”

Trump made the comment in response to a question about veepstakes as he was leaving the White House on July 29.

Asked how he’d rate Harris as a vice president, Trump said, “I think she’d be a fine choice, Kamala Harris. She’d be a fine choice.”

Former president Bill Clinton and wife, Hillary, chimed in. Bill called Harris a great partner, while Hillary said Harris would be a strong partner to Biden.

Ambassador Rice chimed in to say she’ll do her “utmost” help them win.

The NAACP called the nomination a “defining moment in U.S. history.”

https://twitter.com/NAACP/status/1293285730651910148

