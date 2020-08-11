  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
Coronavirus, juvenile hall, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A youth in custody at Sacramento County’s juvenile hall has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Probation Department confirmed that a juvenile who was booked into the Youth Detention Facility several days ago had tested positive on Monday.

It’s the first case of a juvenile at the Sacramento facility testing positive for the virus.

The juvenile has since been isolated and is now receiving care. Officials have not released any information on the condition of the juvenile.

It’s unclear exactly where the juvenile contracted the virus.

Other juvenile detention facilities across California, like in Los Angeles County, have also seen juveniles test positive.

