Painted Speed Bump Signs Near Nelson Park In Stockton Altered To Say ‘Trump’Several of the painted road signs around Nelson Park that used to say "bump", warning drivers about traffic-slowing humps ahead, have been altered to say "Trump."

1 hour ago

California Quake Alerts To Be Standard On Android PhonesThe state worked with the U.S. Geological Survey and Google, the maker of Android, to build the quake alerts into all phones that run the commonplace operating system. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Firefighters Battling 2-Alarm Grass Fire Near Discovery ParkFirefighters are responding to a two-alarm grass fire near Discovery Park on Tuesday morning.

2 hours ago

Pedestrian Hurt In Lincoln Hit-And-Run; DUI Suspect ArrestedA 21-year-old man is suspected of DUI and hit-and-run in an incident that left a pedestrian with substantial injuries, police say. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

2 Families Displaced After Fire At North Highlands 4-PlexTwo families have been displaced after a fire at a North Highlands apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

4 hours ago