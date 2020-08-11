SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a necklace taken during a deadly party shooting last month in North Highlands.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday detectives are looking for the yellow gold necklace that reads “GOON TIMES.”

On July 26, deputies responded to the 6100 block of Coil Court in North Highlands to investigate a shooting that took place during a large party. At the scene, deputies found that a 22-year-old man had been shot. Deputies, then medics started life-saving measures, but the man died several days later.

Last week, detectives announced that two arrests had been made in connection to the case. Joshua Martinez, 19, and Elias Higgins, 18, have been booked into Sacramento County Jail.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Sacramento resident Darren Saucier-Crocket, is still sought by authorities.

Anyone with information about the necklace or the incident are asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.