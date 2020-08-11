  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Face Masks, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were seen gathered in a South Sacramento market not wearing masks Tuesday.

photo obtained by CBS13

The deputies were seen standing together at Sky Park Market in South Sacramento. A sheriff’s office spokesperson says the deputies were not responding to a call at the market.

In a statement Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said, “We are extremely disappointed in what we are seeing depicted in this photo. This incident is being immediately handled internally.”

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies are expected to wear masks “whenever viable.” After Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mask order in June, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, “As for the Sheriff’s Office and its employees, we will comply with the Governor’s mask recommendations to the extent feasible.”

According to the governor’s mask order, people in California must wear face coverings when they are inside any indoor public space.

The person who took the photo wanted to remain anonymous and said they want to raise awareness of the importance of wearing a mask and does not want to get anyone in trouble.

