SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Mom who went four months without a working fridge will have to wait even longer for her replacement.

With five mouths to feed, Kristy Frey had enough of Sears’ failed attempts to fix her Kenmore Elite refrigerator that is under warranty. CBS13 contacted Sears on her behalf, and the company then invited her to pick out a new refrigerator.

But on Wednesday, Frey said the store told her they can’t get her a comparable model until mid-October, blaming a lack of production during the pandemic.

We asked Sears how this could be resolved today. The company said if she can find a comparable refrigerator at another store they pledge to reimburse her up to $2,500 dollars.

Below is Sears’ full statement:

“At Sears, the satisfaction of our customers is our top priority. We are happy to provide Ms. Frey with a comparable replacement refrigerator from her local Sears store or sears.com. Please note that we (and the entire industry) have limited availability of certain sizes and colors due to the pandemic. If Ms. Frey is not able to locate a comparable model at Sears or can locate one elsewhere sooner, we will reimburse her. We hope she remains a loyal Sears customer and Shop Your Way member.”