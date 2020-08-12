FOLSOM (CBS13) — The coronavirus outbreak inside the Folsom State Prison has taken a deadly turn. Officials say an employee at the facility has died.

At least 108 inmates have tested positive in the past two weeks, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) data. Eight CDCR or California Correctional Health Care Services employees have tested positive for the virus at Folsom State Prison. Five have returned to work.

The person who died was a California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA) employee who worked at Folsom State Prison. The employee was not named, but CALPIA said in a statement, “He will be truly missed and the CALPIA Executive Team is sending our condolences and support to everyone who knew him.”

Four other CALPIA employees at the prison have tested positive for the virus. Three have returned to work.

Officials have now sent in a medical strike team to help manage the outbreak.

Nearly 2,500 inmates are currently housed at the facility.