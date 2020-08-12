LODI (CBS13) — Dramatic video shows a Lodi police officer rushing to save a man in a wheelchair who was stuck on the tracks as a train sped toward them.

The officer, Erica Urrea, pulled the man out of the way just in time. Officer Urrea happened to be in the area Wednesday morning when she saw the man stuck on the tracks.

As the crossing arm started to come down, she saw the train approaching and bolted from her patrol car with just seconds to spare.

She was able to pull the man out of his wheelchair and both fell back onto the ground.

The 66-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officer Urrea is now being praised for her heroic actions.