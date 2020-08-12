PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A Placerville restaurant had its health permit suspended over coronavirus safety protocol violations, officials said.

Danette’s Brick Oven Pub had its permit suspended on Tuesday, according to the health department’s website.

The county confirmed that the restaurant had violations related to COVID-19 safety protocols and that they had tried to reach out to the business, but they remain non-compliant.

County officials say the pub has 15 days to request a hearing to argue why the permit shouldn’t be suspended. However, the restaurant will need to correct the violations and the health department will need to verify in order for the permit to be reinstated.

The restaurant faces fines up to $500 a day if it stays open without a health permit, the county says, as well as a fine of three times the permit fee.

Two other El Dorado County restaurants, Cafe El Dorado and Apple Bistro, also lost their health permits in recent days for openly defying state rules. Both restaurants have continued to operate without their permit for two weeks, the county says, meaning both eateries are facing fines of about $6,300.

The county warns that unpaid invoices past 90 days will be sent to collections.