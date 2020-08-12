PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A Placerville restaurant had its health permit suspended over coronavirus safety protocol violations, officials said.
Danette’s Brick Oven Pub had its permit suspended on Tuesday, according to the health department’s website.
The county confirmed that the restaurant had violations related to COVID-19 safety protocols and that they had tried to reach out to the business, but they remain non-compliant.
Two other El Dorado County restaurants, Cafe El Dorado and Apple Bistro, also lost their health permits in recent days for openly defying state rules. The owners have said they won’t close, but the restaurants face up to $500 a day for staying open.