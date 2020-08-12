Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in identifying the trio of suspects who stole nearly 50 items from a Roseville cosmetics store earlier in August.
Roseville police say the group went into the 1200 block of Galleria Boulevard store back on Aug. 1 and started filling up their bags with products. The three then left without paying.
About 50 items worth over $4,500 was stolen, police say.
Despite the fact the trio were all wearing face coverings, surveillance cameras managed to get good pictures of each of the suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the group is urged to email investigators or reach to Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916) 783-STOP. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.