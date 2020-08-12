'If They Want To Do This, They Need To Do It Now': Sports Law Professor Alica Jessop On College Football Players Union PushPepperdine Sports Law professor Alicia Jessop explains the hurdles in place for college football athlete's attempts to unionize and how it could change the sport going forward.

Crawford's RBI In 10th Lifts Giants Over Astros 7-6Brandon Crawford's RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Barnes Leads Kings To Another Win Over Pelicans, 112-106Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter, and the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-106 on Tuesday night.

Astros Coach Gets 20-Game Suspension, A’s Laureano 6 After Benches-Clearing BrawlHouston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, while Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine.