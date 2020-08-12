A's Hit 3 HRs, Laureano's 3 Fine Catches Help Top Angels 8-4Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered, center fielder Ramón Laureano made three nifty catches and the Oakland Athletics averted a sweep with an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Wyndham Championship 'A Recipe For A Bit Of A Birdie-Fest,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the PGA Tour's last event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

Sedgefield Country Club Profile: The Classic Donald Ross Course That Hosts The Wyndham ChampionshipSedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been home to the Wyndham Championship since 2008.

'If They Want To Do This, They Need To Do It Now': Sports Law Professor Alica Jessop On College Football Players Union PushPepperdine Sports Law professor Alicia Jessop explains the hurdles in place for college football athlete's attempts to unionize and how it could change the sport going forward.