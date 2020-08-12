Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police in Roseville are investigating a death after a person was found inside a vehicle at the intersection of Blue Oaks Blvd. and Roseville Pkwy.
Roseville police say the deceased individual was found Wednesday afternoon. So far, the cause of death is unknown, but there is no suspicion of foul play.
Investigators say someone tried to make contact with the deceased person but found they were unresponsive, so they called police.
Officers will be on-scene investigating in a parking lot for a few hours.