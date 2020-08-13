TURLOCK (CBS13) – Two people were injured Thursday morning after their SUV fell 20-feet from an overpass onto Highway 99 and was struck by two vehicles, the Turlock Police Department said.

Authorities said witnesses reported the SUV driving recklessly on West Canal Drive. The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m.

Police said the SUV was traveling eastbound on West Canal when they left the roadway near the top of the overpass and fell to the slow lane of southbound Highway 99 where it was hit by an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The identities of the occupants of the SUV were not released.

The SUV was pushed into the fast lane and hit second vehicle, causing what police described as serious injuries.

Authorities said the crash caused major delays for about an hour in the southbound lanes of the highway, which then resulted in another collision occurring in the northbound lanes.