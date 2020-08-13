MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – An elderly woman was left bloodied and hospitalized after a home invasion that happened in Mountain House early Wednesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the woman’s neighbor notified law enforcement after one of his security cameras captured an unidentified man in the victim’s backyard.

Investigators arrived to the 400 block of San Juan Drive just after 5 a.m. to check up on the woman, who the neighbor said lived by herself.

When inspecting the home, investigators said they located large amounts of blood along the side and back of the property.

The woman was located a short time later suffering from what the sheriff’s office described as “significant injuries.”

Investigators said the home invasion occurred sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, multiple suspects entered the woman’s home and assaulted her.

It is unclear exactly how many suspects are believed to be involved, but an image released by the agency and taken from a security camera appears to show two individuals.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of those involved is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.