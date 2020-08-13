COLFAX (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man caught on camera entering a Colfax restaurant’s employee break room and stealing two purses last week, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras in the parking lot of Dine n Dash Pub & Grill on the afternoon of August 5.

The unidentified suspect could be seen – from cameras both inside and outside the building – entering an unlocked break room door on the side of the building and grabbing two purses belonging to employees.

The video showed the suspect was driving a white GMC Yukon SUV with black wheels.

Investigators said the time displayed on the video is incorrect and the suspect was in the parking lot shortly before 1 p.m. on the day of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has any information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.