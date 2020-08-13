STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man in Stockton was taken into custody Thursday after being found in possession of a stolen Home Depot rental truck, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Shawn Hall, 46, faces charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance.

A deputy reportedly spotted Hall just after 9 a.m. driving the stolen vehicle in the area of March Lane and Da Vinci Drive.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy searched the vehicle and located red plastic baggies of marijuana shake that Hall had for his own use, clear baggies of crystal meth weighing about a quarter-pound in total.

gun-cash-baggies Photo of seized items courtesy of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

stolen truck Photo of the stolen truck courtesy of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said large amounts of cash, a scale and a replica firearm hidden under the seat were also located inside the vehicle.

Hall was the only occupant of the vehicle.