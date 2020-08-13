SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are looking for a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in downtown Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

Sacramento police say an adult male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of 5th Street and I Street around noon. The driver involved left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital with major injuries and was later pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators are now looking for witnesses and surveillance footage of the crash to learn more about the suspect. They say the circumstances leading up to the collision are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471.