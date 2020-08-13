Super Bowl Loss 'Ingrained' In 49ers BrainsNick Bosa said he hasn’t been able to watch the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl even once. Jimmie Ward needed to wait more than a month to pop in that tape and has watched it maybe 20 times.

Maldonado's 3-Run Shot Leads Astros Over Giants 5-1Martín Maldonado hit a three-run home run to back a strong start by Zack Greinke and help the Houston Astros to a 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

A's Hit 3 HRs, Laureano's 3 Fine Catches Help Top Angels 8-4Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered, center fielder Ramón Laureano made three nifty catches and the Oakland Athletics averted a sweep with an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Wyndham Championship 'A Recipe For A Bit Of A Birdie-Fest,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the PGA Tour's last event before the FedExCup Playoffs.