FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A suspect in a car linked to a series of crimes in Vacaville was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in the crash on Tuesday.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says a white Chrysler 200 was reported stolen out of Suisun City on Monday. At some point on Tuesday, Vacaville police officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over, but they had to break off their chase after it got dangerous.

Later in the afternoon, a Solano County sheriff’s detective spotted the car again in Fairfield. Deputies converged on the car, which tried to speed away onto Highway 12.

The chase reached speeds of up to 110 mph, deputies say, with the suspect eventually crashing near the Highway 12 and Interstate 80 transition road.

The driver – 21-year-old Fairfield resident Gustavo Ibarra – tried to run but was quickly arrested.

Deputies say Ibarra has been arrested four times in the past four months in connection to possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He’s also facing charges of recklessly evading law enforcement.

Several items believed to have been stolen in recently vehicle burglaries in the area were found in the car, deputies say.