STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after a violent crash that split a car in half and left 20-year-old Modesto man dead near Turlock.

California Highway Patrol says a driver was speeding up S. Walnut Road, approaching W. Harding Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. For some reason, the driver drifted to the right and crashed into a concrete barrier wall to the canal.

The car then rolled before finally coming to rest on its roof.

At this point, officers say another car came speeding down S. Walnut Road. It appears this driver – 45-year-old Hilmar resident Amy Cole – tried to brake suddenly.

However, Cole’s car still crashed into the already damaged vehicle – ripping the other car in half.

The driver of the first car was soon pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this point.

Officers have arrested Cole on suspicion of driving under the influence. She has been booked into jail and is facing felony charges of DUI causing great bodily injury.