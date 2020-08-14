Comments
EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for three people who were caught on camera burglarizing an El Dorado Hills home, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.
The agency said the burglary happened in the Serrano Community in the area.
A security camera inside of the home captured the three suspects, who appear to be three males, rummaging through and taking multiple items.
Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the three suspects is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.