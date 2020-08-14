SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) declared a statewide Stage 2 emergency Friday afternoon due to the excessive heat.

The agency said the heat is driving electricity use and putting a strain on the power grid, and if systems do not improve, there may be rotating power outages.

Two large power outages were reported in the greater-Sacramento area Friday evening, according to the PG&E website. In Woodland, more than 2,200 PG&E customers lost power around 5 p.m.

In Rocklin, 3,630 PG&E customers lost power around 4:38 p.m. Power was restored around 6 p.m. It’s unclear if the extra strain on the grid is to blame

Earlier Friday, ISO issued a Flex Alert, a voluntary call to conserve energy, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. They urge consumers to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and not use major appliances.

California #ISO has declared a statewide Stage 2 emergency, due to excessive heat driving up energy use. If system conditions don't improve, the ISO will call a Stage 3 with rotating power outages. https://t.co/19miIKaZDW — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 14, 2020

The ISO has three stages of emergency alerts. The first stage is declared when contingency reserve shortfalls exist or are forecasted to occur. Stage 2, which was declared Friday afternoon, happens when “The ISO has taken all mitigating actions and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements.”

When the ISO is ” unable to meet minimum contingency reserve requirements, and load interruption is imminent or in progress,” it will declare a Stage 3 emergency, and there will be rotating power outages.