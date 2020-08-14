CERES (CBS13) — A Ceres man has been arrested after a woman died after being shot Thursday night.

Ceres police say they responded to the 3900 block of Suncrest Drive a little after 9 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was found on the ground next to a driveway.

Daniel Garcia, a 29-year-old Ceres man, was kneeling next to the woman when officers arrived.

Officers started CPR on the woman and detained Garcia. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say a small-caliber pistol was found near the woman. Garcia and the woman have children together, but the status of their relationship leading up to the incident is unclear.

Exactly what led to the shooting is also still under investigation, but Garcia has been booked into jail and is facing a charge of homicide.