SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Now that the $600 federal unemployment extension has come to an end, many are wondering when they’ll get the $400 extension ordered by the president.



Millions have relied on the now-expired $600 federal unemployment contribution to survive amid pandemic business closures. Without it, some get as little as $54 a week in state benefits.

When Congress could not come to an agreement to extend the $600, the president stepped in with a presidential memorandum, promising a $400 a week federal extension.

But like many governors in cash-strapped states, Gov. Newsom pushed back on the president’s order which requires states to contribute a quarter of that money. Newsom said that could mean $2.8 billion every week for California.

White House officials then revised the order, exempting states that already provide at least $100 a week in unemployment, meaning people in California would likely get an extra $300 instead of $400 in federal aid.

But it’s still not clear when — or if — Californians will get any of that federal money.

We had hoped to ask the governor about it Friday, but once again, CBS13 Investigates was not called on to ask a question. So we asked the Employment Development Department, which provided the following statement: “We will be providing details just as soon as they are available and we encourage our customers to watch our EDD website for updates.”

White House officials say checks should go out in a couple of weeks, but keep in mind, it took the EDD six weeks to program their computers for some federal aid last time around, so it’s not clear when – or if – people will see that money. But if they do, it will likely be $300 a week.