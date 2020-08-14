SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s going to get really hot. Forecasters warn that the Central Valley is in for an extended heatwave that could push Sacramento close to its hottest temperature ever.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid- to high-100s on Friday afternoon and could last until early next week with temperatures pushing past the 110-degree mark next week, forecasters warn.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 108 and a low of 61.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106 and a low of 71.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 106 and a low of 74.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 106 and a low of 74.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 111 and a low of 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 109 and a low of 67.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 105 and a low of 65.

Sacramento has a forecasted high of 111 on Tuesday, which would easily top the old record of 107 for that day and is only three degrees below the hottest the city has ever seen. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid-70s.

Cooling Centers

With fewer options to avoid the heat, cities are opening cooling centers are to help the most vulnerable of our population. You can find a list of cooling centers here.

Heat-Related Illness

Heat-related illnesses can easily arise in this weather, so it is recommended that you limit your time outdoors. Check on your elderly loved ones, and monitor young children closely.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services offers these tips to stay cool: