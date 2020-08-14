Vlade Divac Steps Down As Kings GM Following Team's 14th Straight Season Without PlayoffsThe Sacramento Kings confirmed in a statement Friday that General Manager Vlade Divac is stepping down from his position, a day after the team ended their season with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers and failed to reach the playoffs for the 14th straight year.

CBS13 News PM News Update - 8/14/20The latest headlines.

Doctor Discusses Wearing Masks Safely During Major HeatwavesWe’ve all been conditioned to wear our face coverings when we are around other people, but does wearing a mask in these hot temperatures elevate your chance of getting heat-related illnesses?

Coronavirus Unemployment: Where’s My $400 Federal Unemployment Extension?Now that the $600 federal unemployment extension has come to an end, many are wondering when they’ll get the $400 extension ordered by the president.

Northern California Heat Wave: How You Can Get Help With High Electricity BillsWith many people out of jobs, bills are stacking up and some may choose to not turn on the air conditioning, but this isn't recommended.

