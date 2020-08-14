MODESTO (CBS13) – A man was taken into custody after authorities discovered he was operating an illegal marijuana delivery business out of his home without a business license, the Modesto Police Department said on Friday.
Stephen Boski faces charges related to illegally selling marijuana and approximately $30,000 worth of products were seized from his residence.
Modesto police said an investigation into Boski has been underway for several months now.
Boski is accused of employing a family member to deliver his product to customers and police said investigators were able to purchase pot from Boski while investigating him.
Investigators said Boski has been operating his illegal business for several years without being licensed through the city, county or state.