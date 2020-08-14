DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department released photos of a truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the downtown area on Thursday.

Investigators said the truck is a black or grey 1998-2004 GMC Sonoma. There may be moderate damage to the front passenger side bumper and hood.

The photos of the truck were taken from before the fatal collision and do not show any of the damage police said may be present.

Swipe to see both photos.

suspect-truck Photo of the suspect vehicle courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department

suspect truck 2 Photo of the suspect vehicle courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department

The driver of the truck is accused of leaving the scene in the area of 4th and I streets after hitting a pedestrian, who died later on at the hospital.

Investigators said witnesses to the collision are still being sought and encourage anyone with information related to the case to contact Sacramento police.